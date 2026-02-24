St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Mourns the Loss of Ralph Jerome Butler, Civilian Security Specialist and Retired Corrections Corporal

With great sadness, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the loss of one of our own, Ralph Jerome Butler, Civilian Security Specialist and retired Corrections Corporal, who died early this morning at his home.

Ralph was a treasured member of our agency, known for his steady presence and professionalism. He served as a Correctional Officer at the Detention and Rehabilitation Center for more than 23 years before retiring in March 2022 as a Corporal. Ralph returned to work as a professional staff member in June 2022, bringing his knowledge and expertise back to the Detention Center.

Sheriff Steve Hall said, “When I think about Ralph, I think about the things that I love best about the people I work with, and that is how they go about doing their work in selfless, humble ways. Ralph was never comfortable in the spotlight; the only spotlight he was interested in was making sure it was put on the people who needed help. He was always looking for people in need and helping them find ways to ease their burdens. Ralph was one of the humblest people I’ve ever met. His is a loss that just can’t be replaced.”

His absence will leave an immeasurable void in St. Mary’s County. “Ralph was one of those very special people who touched our hearts,” Warden Mary Ann Thompson said. “He was always kind and trustworthy, and he treated everyone with respect.”

As our agency mourns this loss, our Peer Support Team, Critical Incident Team, Chaplains Corps, and Command Staff are actively supporting employees to ensure they have access to care and the resources they need.

We will share funeral arrangements and service information as they become available.

We ask our community to keep Ralph’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers.