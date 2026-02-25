UPDATE: Police and Fire Marshal Investigating Fatal Barn Fire in Chaptico

UPDATE @ 10:54 P.M.: The victim has been located inside the barn, with firefighters declaring the victim deceased – Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal are responding to investigate the cause of the fire and incident.

Additional updates will be provided at a later time.

Incident command has placed the fire under control with crews continuing to hit hot spots and extinguish the fire.

UPDATE @ 10:52 P.M.: Crews from Leonardtown VFD Truck 1 have located the victim and are currently attempting to remove them from the structure.

Firefighters have battled having little to no water supply for majority of the incident.

2/24/2026: On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Roosevelt Boulevard in Chaptico, for the reported barn on fire with entrapment.

911 callers reported the barn was on fire with one adult trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 50×100 barn nearly fully engulfed with family confirming one victim trapped inside.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Second District, Seventh District, Bay District, Hollywood, Calvert and Charles County are responding.

Fire boats have been requested to assist. The Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to respond.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of ScanMD.org and Mechanicsville VFD.