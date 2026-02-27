UPDATE: “The Wire” Star Bobby J. Brown Identified as Victim in Fatal Chaptico Barn Fire

UPDATE 2/26/2026: Bobby J. Brown age 62, has been identified as the victim located in the barn in Chaptico after an accidental fire.

Brown’s agent, Albert Bramante, confirmed the news and reflected on the actor’s legacy.

“Bobby J. Brown was an actor of immense talent and even greater integrity,” Bramante said in a statement to PEOPLE. “He approached his work with a discipline and a passion that were truly inspiring to witness.”

“While his career included many notable performances, it was his unwavering dedication to the craft of acting that defined him as an artist,” Bramante added. “We are deeply saddened by this loss and ask for privacy for his family and loved ones during this time.”

After graduating, Brown built a steady career in television, landing roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Homicide: Life on the Street. He later appeared in several high-profile HBO productions, including The Wire, The Corner, and We Own This City.

The investigation is ongoing, however, the fire has been deemed accidental and cause of death was reported to be smoke inhalation.



A joint investigation between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police continues after a barn fire claimed the life of a 62-year-old Chaptico man late Tuesday night.

On February 24, 2026, just after 10:00 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District VFD and nearby fire departments responded to 36111 Roosevelt Boulevard for a reported barn fire with entrapment. 911 callers advised that a barn was on fire, and a person was trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived to find a 50-by-100-foot barn nearly fully engulfed in fire. Family members on scene confirmed that one individual was still inside the structure. After the fire was brought under control, firefighters located a deceased male victim within the barn.

Deputy State Fire Marshals learned that earlier in the evening, the victim had gone into the barn to attempt to jump-start a vehicle. According to the victim, he contacted her while working inside, requesting a fire extinguisher.

When she went outside, the fire had quickly spread throughout the barn. During her attempt to reach him, she sustained burns to her hands and was transported to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

The victim was located near a vehicle inside and was pronounced deceased at the scene by fire department personnel. He has been preliminarily identified as the 62-year-old homeowner.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where positive identification and the cause of death will be determined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A joint investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the law enforcement agency with jurisdiction is standard procedure for all fatal fire incidents.

UPDATE @ 10:54 P.M.: The victim has been located inside the barn, with firefighters declaring the victim deceased – Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal are responding to investigate the cause of the fire and incident.

Additional updates will be provided at a later time.

Incident command has placed the fire under control with crews continuing to hit hot spots and extinguish the fire.

UPDATE @ 10:52 P.M.: Crews from Leonardtown VFD Truck 1 have located the victim and are currently attempting to remove them from the structure.

Firefighters have battled having little to no water supply for majority of the incident.

2/24/2026: On Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at approximately 10:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to Roosevelt Boulevard in Chaptico, for the reported barn on fire with entrapment.

911 callers reported the barn was on fire with one adult trapped inside.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 50×100 barn nearly fully engulfed with family confirming one victim trapped inside.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Second District, Seventh District, Bay District, Hollywood, Calvert and Charles County are responding.

Fire boats have been requested to assist. The Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to respond.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of ScanMD.org and Mechanicsville VFD.