Police Investigating Hit and Run Involving Bicyclist in Lexington Park, Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, February 23, 2026, at approximately 9:28 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Kay Drive in Lexington Park,, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived to find a single bicyclist lying in the roadway. The striking vehicle involved had fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

EMS requested a helicopter to land nearby due to the victims injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center.

