Calvert County Announces Participation in Whole Blood Field Transfusion Program

The Department of Public Safety’s Career Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division and Calvert Advanced Life Support, in partnership with the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, announced the launch of its Low-Titer Type O Positive (LTO+) Whole Blood Field Transfusion Program.

Development of the program was accelerated following a critical incident in which Deputy James Flynt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office sustained a gunshot wound while pursuing a suspect. Flynt received whole blood after arriving at CalvertHealth Medical Center.

Without the availability of whole blood at the hospital, he likely would not have survived. His survival underscores the importance of early recognition of the need for transfusion by EMS clinicians and hospital staff, and the critical role timely blood administration plays in trauma care.

With this initiative, Calvert County becomes the fifth prehospital EMS agency in Maryland and the 270th nationwide authorized to administer whole blood in the prehospital setting, bringing a lifesaving, hospital-level intervention directly to patients when every second matters.

Whole blood transfusion, long established as the standard of care in military medicine, is increasingly being adopted by civilian EMS systems. Clinical evidence shows whole blood significantly improves survival outcomes for patients experiencing life-threatening hemorrhage, particularly in cases of severe trauma.



The LTO+ Whole Blood Program allows specially trained EMS clinicians to administer FDA-approved, low-titer Type O positive whole blood to critically injured or ill patients before they arrive at the hospital. Early administration provides valuable time for patients to reach definitive surgical care, dramatically improving survival rates.

“Delivering whole blood at the point of injury offers a critical advantage over traditional fluids,” said Dave McDowell, director of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety. “This program allows us to provide advanced, lifesaving care when it is needed most. We are proud to be the first EMS system in Southern Maryland to bring this capability to our community.”

Unlike standard IV fluids, whole blood contains all essential blood components: red blood cells, plasma, and platelets, providing oxygen-carrying capacity, volume expansion and clotting factors simultaneously. The LTO+ whole blood used in the program is considered safe for patients of all blood types and ages, with minimal risk of adverse effects.

Since Nov. 15, 2025, Calvert County Career EMS supervisors have been equipped with two units of LTO+ whole blood, along with specialized equipment required for safe storage and administration. Blood products are supplied by Inova Health System’s Division of Blood Donor Services and rotated every 14 days. Any unused units are returned to Inova for hospital use, ensuring no blood products are wasted.

“This program represents a major step forward in prehospital emergency care,” said Dr. Jason Finkelstein, jurisdictional medical director, who oversees the program. “By delivering whole blood at the scene, we significantly improve survival for patients suffering from severe hemorrhage. It’s about bringing hospital-level care directly to the patient when every minute counts.”

“This LTO+ Whole Blood Program reflects Calvert County’s continued commitment to innovation, advanced training and interagency collaboration,” said Todd Ireland, Calvert County commissioner president. “The county continues to strengthen its ability to provide the highest standard of prehospital care for residents and visitors alike.”

To commemorate the program’s launch, the Department of Public Safety will host a blood drive in honor of hometown hero Deputy James Flynt in partnership with Inova on Wednesday, March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Department of Public Safety, 110 Main St., Prince Frederick.

For additional information about the LTO+ Whole Blood Program or the blood drive, contact Dr. Jason Finkelstein at [email protected].