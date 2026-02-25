UPDATE: Parents Are Told Baby Was Cremated, Police Find Body Rotting in Home of Crematory Owners

UPDATE – Court documents emerge with shocking and horrible details – Reader discretion advised.

Rosa Iyonna Williams, 48, and Brandon Angelo Williams, 50, both of Waldorf, Maryland, are each charged with eight counts of burying or disposing of a body in an unauthorized place after investigators reported finding decomposing infant and fetal remains inside their Bensville home garage, including the body of a two-month-old infant who was found dressed for funeral services.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for Charles County, investigators executing a search warrant on February 20, 2025, at the couple’s residence on Wainwright Lane discovered multiple deceased infant and fetal remains stored in the garage.

Court records state that one small white postmortem bag labeled with identifying information contained “the remains of an infant that appeared to have been embalmed, dressed, and prepared for funeral services”. Investigators noted that the infant was later confirmed to be a two-month-old baby.

The documents further detail that the infant’s body bag matched one previously photographed by an inspector with the Maryland Board of Morticians and Funeral Directors during a January 2025 inspection of Heaven Bound Crematory in White Plains. According to investigators, that same body bag was later located in the Williams’ garage during the February 20, 2025 search.

Charging documents state that the family of the infant had previously received what they believed were the cremated remains of the child, along with a cremation certificate indicating the infant had been cremated on November 6, 2024.

In addition to the infant, investigators reported recovering several other deceased baby and fetus remains from the garage. The documents list multiple clear specimen bags labeled with names and dates, all contained inside a red biohazard bag located in the garage.

Authorities reported that the red biohazard bag was leaking bodily fluids and blood, and that the remains were in advanced stages of decomposition. A strong odor was also noted as coming from the bag.

The charging documents state that more than 200 suspected human cremated remains were also recovered from the residence in various packages. Investigators reported that the cremated remains were not properly stored, that some packages were leaking onto the floor, and that some remains appeared to be mixed with others.

The investigation began after Maryland State Police Criminal Investigation Division officers were contacted on February 10, 2025, regarding conditions at Heaven Bound Crematory on Crain Highway in White Plains. According to the documents, inspectors reported “decomposing remains, unsanitary conditions, and serious health risks,” along with a backlog of human remains due to a non-functioning cremation chamber.

Investigators interviewed the inspector who conducted final inspections between January 10, 2025, and January 17, 2025, which led to the facility being shut down.

When investigators executed search warrants at both the crematory and the Williams’ home on February 20, 2025, they made contact with both Brandon and Rosa Williams. According to the charging documents, both were advised of their rights and declined to make a statement without an attorney present.

Both defendants are each charged with eight misdemeanor counts of burying or disposing of a body in an unauthorized place in Charles County. The alleged offenses are listed as occurring on or about February 20, 2025.

The cases remain open in the District Court for Charles County.

