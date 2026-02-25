Historic St. Mary’s City March 2026 Calendar Release

From interactive living history to family-friendly workshops, Historic St. Mary’s City invites visitors to discover something new this March at Maryland’s first capital.

March 3 – Registration Opens: Spring Break & Homeschool Programs – registration opens for Historic St. Mary’s City’s Spring Break programs and Homeschool Workshops. Hands-on history experiences fill quickly; early registration encouraged. Details at www.HSMCdigshistory.org.

Wedding Expo – March 8 | 1–4 p.m. Historic State House, St. Mary’s City – Meet wedding professionals offering venues, gowns, photography, catering, music, and more. Free with preregistration; $5 at the door. Contact [email protected] or register https://forms.gle/skoAB3GEU2vSYgBdA

Book Club: Spitfire by Becky Aikman – Wednesday, March 11 | 2:00 p.m.: Explore the extraordinary true stories of women pilots who flew missions during World War II. This engaging nonfiction read offers plenty to discuss, from courage and resilience to overlooked chapters of history. Visitor Center Auditorium. Free and open to the public.

March 17th – Registration Opens for May Public Sails, May 9 and May 23 | 10:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.: (Rain date May 16 and May 30) – Step aboard Maryland Dove for a relaxed public sail on the St. Mary’s River. This two-hour experience will have you spending time on a beautifully crafted wooden vessel inspired by the original Dove of 1634. Take in the scenery, feel the breeze, and experience the river much as it would have been centuries ago. Ages 5+. $65 general / $55 members. Registration required: [email protected] or 301-994-4372

First day open for the season, March 17, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Step into Maryland’s first capital as Historic St. Mary’s City outdoor exhibits open for the 2026 season. Museum admission. Free for members. Admission: $15 adults, $13 seniors, $10 ages 6-18, free to ages 5 and under and members.

Spring Scavenger Hunt, March 21, 2026 | 10:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.: Celebrate the start of spring by exploring our beautiful landscape with a family-friendly scavenger hunt. Pick up your scavenger hunt booklet at the Visitor Center during check-in and discover the signs of spring across the site. The booklet is included with general admission.

Changing Landscapes Tour, March 21 & 28, 1:00 p.m. | Approx. 1 hour – Explore recent discoveries at St. Mary’s Fort and sites reflecting more than 8,000 years of Native presence. This guided tour introduces the interactions between Indigenous communities and European settlers in the 1600s and highlights how the landscape continues to reveal new stories.

Please be prepared to walk over uneven terrain, including an active excavation site. $5 per participant (ages 6 and under free) for all tours. Space is limited. Registration required upon admission purchase.

Ghost Frame Tours, March 21, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.: You see them as you drive into Historic St. Mary’s City – tall wooden outlines standing in open fields. But what are they? Join a guided walking tour to explore our iconic “Ghost Frames,” which mark the locations of 17th-century buildings uncovered through archaeology. Discover who lived and worked here and the stories hidden beneath the ground of Maryland’s first capital. $5 per participant. Space is limited. Registration is required upon admission purchase.

Little Explorers: Maryland Day, Wednesday, March 25 | 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Celebrate Maryland Day with Little Explorers at Historic St. Mary’s City. Preschool learners and their grown-ups will explore Maryland’s story through age-appropriate activities that blend storytelling, movement, play, and discovery. State House Bluff. Ages 3–5 with an accompanying adult. $4 per child / $3 members. One adult free. Spring Dates for Little Explorers: March 25, April 8, April 22, May 6 & May 20

Homeschool Day: A Day in the Life, March 27, 2026 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Learning comes to life during Homeschool Day at Historic St. Mary’s City! Families are invited to spend the day exploring all four exhibit areas through hands-on activities designed to spark curiosity and deepen understanding of Maryland’s early history. Perfect for homeschool families seeking meaningful, curriculum-aligned history experiences in an engaging outdoor setting. General admission. No registration is required.

Breakfast with the Animals, Tuesday, March 31 | 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Start your day at Historic St. Mary’s City with a behind-the-scenes look at life on the tobacco plantation. Join plantation staff to help feed the animals, learn about their care, and enjoy a guided morning tour of the site as the museum wakes up for the day. Godiah Spray Tobacco Plantation. All ages. $15 / $10 members. Ages 2 and under are free. Space is limited. Preregistration with full payment required. Register: [email protected] or call 301-994-4372.