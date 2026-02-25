UPDATE: One In Custody and Victim Flown to Trauma Center After Stabbing in Lexington Park

UPDATE: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday morning in Lexington Park. At about 8:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Colby Road for the report of a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

When deputies arrived, they immediately rendered aid to the victim. Witnesses reported that the suspect, who was related to the victim, had fled the scene. Deputies quickly located the suspect in the area and took him into custody without incident.

Preliminary indications are that it was an isolated incident stemming from a dispute between the suspect and the victim.

The victim was flown to a nearby trauma center with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspect, Austin Timothy Blackburn, 29, was transported to the Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with assault first and second-degree, where he remains incarcerated pending a bond hearing.

2/25/2026: On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 8:23 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 20000 block of Colby Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported stabbing.

911 callers reported a 40-year-old male was stabbed in the arm and all over.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command wad placed on standby. Trooper 7 was monitoring the incident and pre-launched due to the victims injuries.

Police arrived to confirm the victim suffering multiple wounds and applied a tourniquet to the right arm.

Deputies placed the adult male suspect into custody without further incident.

Emergency medical services confirmed 3 lacerations/stab wounds and set up a landing zone for Trooper 7.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening. The victim was conscious alert and breathing.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the assault.

