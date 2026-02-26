Dunkirk Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Calvert County

On February 14, 2026, Deputy Morgal initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle traveling 98 mph westbound on W. Chesapeake Beach Road in Dunkirk.

When Deputy Morgal activated his emergency equipment, the driver failed to stop and continued westbound onto Brickhouse Road at speeds reaching approximately 120 mph.

The vehicle was observed traveling in the opposite lane of traffic and swerving across the roadway. The suspect vehicle attempted to turn at the intersection of Brickhouse Road and Windsor Drive, at which time the driver lost control.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and ultimately came to rest in front of a residence on Skyvilla Drive.

Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Irvin Danilo Avelar Arrue, 32 of Dunkirk. A strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected on his breath.

Avelar Arrue admitted to consuming approximately 8 to 10 beers. He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and subsequently charged with Negligent Driving, Reckless Driving, DWI, DUI, Fleeing and Eluding, Driving without a License and several other traffic related offenses.

No mugshot was available at this time of release.