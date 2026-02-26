Leadership Maryland Announces Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class

Leadership Maryland, the statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders, announces the 32 individuals selected to participate in the Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class.
The class consists of rising stars and high-potential employees from across the state who are poised for upward growth within their organizations and who are eager to hone their core leadership skills.
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program will run from June to November, consisting of monthly day-long sessions that will include both interactive training led by a facilitator and panel discussions featuring leaders from across the state as guest speakers. The program’s curriculum offers a holistic approach to leadership development, designed to help each applicant increase their self-awareness and gain behaviors, skills, and tools to become more adaptive, inclusive, strategic, and impactful leaders.
“We are excited to announce the new Emerging Leader 3rd Class and welcome these motivated and forward-thinking individuals to our program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland.
“The class members demonstrate exceptional promise and a strong commitment to their communities,” said Meghan Blanchard, Director, Emerging Leader Program, Leadership Maryland. “Through our comprehensive curriculum, they will gain the strategic insights and self-awareness necessary to drive positive impact within their organizations and across the state.”
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program is open to individuals who are advancing in their careers, are actively involved in their communities, and desire to become stronger leaders in both areas. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].
Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class participants:
Starr Baker, EL 3rd Class
Senior Strategic Planning Project Manager
United States Department of Commerce
Brian Bennett, EL 3rd Class
Street Maintenance Supervisor
City of Laurel
Kate Bleile, EL 3rd Class
Public Affairs Coordinator
Salisbury University
Mary Buffington, EL 3rd Class
Project Manager
Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative
John Caine, EL 3rd Class
Project Manager
The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company
Alexander Choi, EL 3rd Class
Executive Director, Government, Program Development, Research, & Policy
Maryland Technology Development Corp.
Leah Copper, EL 3rd Class
Billing & Collections Supervisor
Easton Utilities
Nora Corasaniti, EL 3rd Class
Deputy Director of State Legislative Affairs
Maryland Department of Transportation
Asa Council, EL 3rd Class
Sr. Mortgage Consultant
Mortgage Experts
Kathryn Dachille, EL 3rd Class
Associate Counsel – Global Intellectual Property & Brand Protection
McCormick & Company, Inc.
Sharon Distance-Hawkins, EL 3rd Class
Division Chief
Maryland State Highway Administration
Jessica El-Zeftawy, EL 3rd Class
Development Officer
Frederick County Public Libraries
Madan Gaddam, EL 3rd Class
Assistant Division Chief, Engineering Geology Division
Maryland State Highway Administration – Office of Materials Technology
Emad Gheibi, EL 3rd Class
Deputy Director for Planning and Programming
Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration
Ashley Gibbs, EL 3rd Class
Digital Applications Specialist
City of Bowie, IT Department
Jessica Gross, EL 3rd Class
Local Care Team Coordinator
Charles County Government
T’Amani Hamlett, EL 3rd Class
Chief Building Official for the Office of The Fire Marshal and Permit Services
City of Laurel
Zachary Hands, EL 3rd Class
Executive Director
Maryland State Board of Education
Breanna Hill, EL 3rd Class
Director, Community Impact
APG Federal Credit Union
Ibrahim Jalloh, EL 3rd Class
DevOps Engineer
Open Systems Technologies Corporation
Jeri Lawson, EL 3rd Class
Vice President, Human Resources
Standard Solar, Inc
Chijiaku “CJ” Maduka, EL 3rd Class
Director of Talent Development
Fello
Kitty McIlroy, EL 3rd Class
Project Manager III
Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority
Mira Morgan, EL 3rd Class
Project Manager, Community Development Administration
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development
Brent Murphy, EL 3rd Class
Environmental Operations Superintendent
Charles County Government
Joshua Papsan, EL 3rd Class
Manager Substation and Services
Baltimore Gas and Electric
Luke Pinton, EL 3rd Class
Associate
Funk & Boltan, P.A.
Yixin Qiu, EL 3rd Class
Product Manager
Qlarant
Naeemuddin Qureshi, EL 3rd Class
Assistant Division Chief
Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration
Beth Rehbehn, EL 3rd Class
VP of Financial Wellness
AFS 401(k) Retirement Services, A HUB International Company
Joseph Toolan, EL 3rd Class
Justicia Y Equidad Fund Director
GreenLatinos
Abraham Yoffe, EL 3rd Class
Vice President
HDC Inc
About Leadership Maryland : Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders.
Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of 30-40 of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers.
With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change.
To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.