Leadership Maryland Announces Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class

Leadership Maryland, the statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders, announces the 32 individuals selected to participate in the Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class.

The class consists of rising stars and high-potential employees from across the state who are poised for upward growth within their organizations and who are eager to hone their core leadership skills.

Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program will run from June to November, consisting of monthly day-long sessions that will include both interactive training led by a facilitator and panel discussions featuring leaders from across the state as guest speakers. The program’s curriculum offers a holistic approach to leadership development, designed to help each applicant increase their self-awareness and gain behaviors, skills, and tools to become more adaptive, inclusive, strategic, and impactful leaders.

“We are excited to announce the new Emerging Leader 3rd Class and welcome these motivated and forward-thinking individuals to our program,” said David Fike ’16 (LM), president and CEO, Leadership Maryland.

“The class members demonstrate exceptional promise and a strong commitment to their communities,” said Meghan Blanchard, Director, Emerging Leader Program, Leadership Maryland. “Through our comprehensive curriculum, they will gain the strategic insights and self-awareness necessary to drive positive impact within their organizations and across the state.”

Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program is open to individuals who are advancing in their careers, are actively involved in their communities, and desire to become stronger leaders in both areas. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email [email protected].

Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program 3rd Class participants:

Starr Baker, EL 3rd Class

Senior Strategic Planning Project Manager

United States Department of Commerce

Brian Bennett, EL 3rd Class

Street Maintenance Supervisor

City of Laurel

Kate Bleile, EL 3rd Class

Public Affairs Coordinator

Salisbury University

Mary Buffington, EL 3rd Class

Project Manager

Eastern Shore Regional GIS Cooperative

John Caine, EL 3rd Class

Project Manager

The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company



Executive Director, Government, Program Development, Research, & Policy

Maryland Technology Development Corp.

Leah Copper, EL 3rd Class

Billing & Collections Supervisor

Easton Utilities

Nora Corasaniti, EL 3rd Class

Deputy Director of State Legislative Affairs

Maryland Department of Transportation

Asa Council, EL 3rd Class

Sr. Mortgage Consultant

Mortgage Experts

Kathryn Dachille, EL 3rd Class

Associate Counsel – Global Intellectual Property & Brand Protection

McCormick & Company, Inc.

Sharon Distance-Hawkins, EL 3rd Class

Division Chief

Maryland State Highway Administration

Jessica El-Zeftawy, EL 3rd Class

Development Officer

Frederick County Public Libraries

Madan Gaddam, EL 3rd Class

Assistant Division Chief, Engineering Geology Division

Maryland State Highway Administration – Office of Materials Technology

Emad Gheibi, EL 3rd Class

Deputy Director for Planning and Programming

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Ashley Gibbs, EL 3rd Class

Digital Applications Specialist

City of Bowie, IT Department

Jessica Gross, EL 3rd Class

Local Care Team Coordinator

Charles County Government

T’Amani Hamlett, EL 3rd Class

Chief Building Official for the Office of The Fire Marshal and Permit Services

City of Laurel

Zachary Hands, EL 3rd Class

Executive Director

Maryland State Board of Education

Breanna Hill, EL 3rd Class

Director, Community Impact

APG Federal Credit Union

Ibrahim Jalloh, EL 3rd Class

DevOps Engineer

Open Systems Technologies Corporation

Jeri Lawson, EL 3rd Class

Vice President, Human Resources

Standard Solar, Inc

Chijiaku “CJ” Maduka, EL 3rd Class

Director of Talent Development

Fello

Kitty McIlroy, EL 3rd Class

Project Manager III

Northeast Maryland Waste Disposal Authority

Mira Morgan, EL 3rd Class

Project Manager, Community Development Administration

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

Brent Murphy, EL 3rd Class

Environmental Operations Superintendent

Charles County Government

Joshua Papsan, EL 3rd Class

Manager Substation and Services

Baltimore Gas and Electric



Associate

Funk & Boltan, P.A.

Yixin Qiu, EL 3rd Class

Product Manager

Qlarant

Naeemuddin Qureshi, EL 3rd Class

Assistant Division Chief

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration

Beth Rehbehn, EL 3rd Class

VP of Financial Wellness

AFS 401(k) Retirement Services, A HUB International Company

Joseph Toolan, EL 3rd Class

Justicia Y Equidad Fund Director

GreenLatinos

Abraham Yoffe, EL 3rd Class

Vice President

HDC Inc

About Leadership Maryland : Leadership Maryland is a statewide nonprofit offering professional development programs dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its business and community leaders.

Established in 1992, Leadership Maryland’s Executive Program selects as many as 53 diverse and accomplished senior-level leaders from Maryland’s public and private sectors each year to come together as a class for an eight-month learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. And new in 2024, Leadership Maryland’s Emerging Leader Program brings together a class of 30-40 of the state’s rising stars and gives them the skills and tools they need to advance in their careers.

With an alumni network comprised of leaders from all industries and regions of the state, Leadership Maryland has established thousands of Marylanders on their career leadership path, equipped with the knowledge, skills, and connections needed to influence positive change.

To learn more, please visit leadershipmd.org.