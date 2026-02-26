Minor Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Church in Waldorf That Leaves Operator Trapped

On Tuesday, February 25, 2026, at approximately 11:55 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Church of Christ located at 30 Village Street in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision involving the structure with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a vehicle completely into the building with the adult female operator trapped in the vehicle.

The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department proudly serves as the county’s designated Structural and Trench Collapse Rescue Team, specially trained and equipped to respond to building collapses, trench emergencies, and other complex rescue incidents.

Firefighters and emergency medical services were able to extricate the trapped operator in under 20 minutes.

Photos courtesy of R. Conners and the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

The 65-year-old operator was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

