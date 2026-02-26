Historic St. Mary’s City Hosts 15th Annual Wedding Expo on March 8, 2026

Engaged couples are invited to discover Southern Maryland’s most picturesque wedding destination at the 15th Annual Wedding Expo at Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) on Sunday, March 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., held at the HSMC State House overlooking the St. Mary’s River.

This free-to-attend event (with pre-registration) brings together dozens of trusted wedding professionals, offering everything needed to plan the perfect day — from venues, gowns, and photography to catering, music, floral design, transportation, travel, and more.

Admission is free with pre-registration, or will be $5 at the door.

Couples will have the opportunity to explore Historic St. Mary’s City’s stunning waterfront venues, including the State House lawn, Gazebo, the Margaret Brent Pavilion, and more. With panoramic river views and historic charm, the site offers a one-of-a-kind backdrop for ceremonies, receptions, rehearsal dinners, and celebrations of all sizes

More than 40 vendors will be on site throughout the Historic State House, Margaret Brent Pavilion, and lawn areas, offering consultations, samples, booking opportunities, and exclusive expo specials. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes and enjoy live DJ entertainment and dance lessons during the event

Whether couples are newly engaged or finalizing details for their big day, the Wedding Expo offers a convenient way to meet local professionals, compare services, and envision their celebration in one of Southern Maryland’s most scenic locations.

To register for free admission, visit: https://forms.gle/skoAB3GEU2vSYgBdA

For additional information, contact Katie Dixon at [email protected].

To learn more about wedding venues at Historic St. Mary’s City, visit hsmcdigshistory.org/the-experience/weddings-rentals/.

ABOUT HISTORIC ST. MARY’S CITY: Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of those who lived in this place now called Maryland. For more information about the museum, contact 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or [email protected]

