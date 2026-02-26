Mechanicsville Man Charged With Drug Distribution After Lexington Park Arrest

Kevin Benjamin Berry, 38, of Mechanicsville, has been charged with multiple drug offenses after deputies reportedly found crack cocaine and related paraphernalia during the execution of a search warrant in Lexington Park.

According to court documents, Berry is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis, possession with intent to distribute a narcotic drug, and possession of production equipment for manufacturing controlled dangerous substances. The charges stem from an incident on February 20, 2026.

Charging documents state that on February 20, 2026, at approximately 11:25 a.m., officers with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit and supporting personnel executed a body search and seizure warrant on Berry. He was located at the intersection of Great Mills Road and South Essex Drive in Lexington Park, Maryland .

Deputies reported that after taking Berry into custody and transporting him to a district station, they conducted a search of his person and belongings. Court records state that “a black chest bag was removed from Berry’s person and collected,” and that a search of the bag revealed “multiple tied off plastic baggies containing cocaine (Schedule II) and crack cocaine (Schedule II)” .

Investigators also reported finding additional controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, including “a black digital scale containing cocaine residue and a quantity of United States currency” .

Court documents state that Berry was advised of his Miranda rights and waived them. The deputy reported that Berry “admitted to distributing CDS and stated he makes approximately $100.00 a day doing so” .

Authorities also noted that Berry is currently on parole and probation in Maryland for prior felony controlled dangerous substance convictions in St. Mary’s County .

During his initial appearance on February 20, 2026, a judicial officer ordered that Berry be held without bond, citing a “reasonable likelihood Defendant poses danger to the safety of the alleged victim, another persons, or community” . A bail review hearing was held on February 24, 2026, and the hold without bond remained in place.

Berry is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in St. Mary’s District Court on March 24, 2026. The case remains open.



