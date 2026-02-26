Police Investigating Fatal Head-on Collision in Charlotte Hall, One Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Allen’s Fresh Road in Charlotte Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with one confirmed trapped and unresponsive.

A helicopter was launched to land nearby.

Emergency medical services declared the trapped victim deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Crews found the second patient was conscious and alert with injuries to the head and upper body.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 20-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.