UPDATE: Charges Pending Further Investigation After 72-Year-Old Virginia Man is Killed in Charlotte Hall Crash

UPDATE 2/27/2026: On Thursday, February 26, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Rd) at Stines Store Road for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2016 Mazda 6 operated by Nathan Cooper age 22 of Mechanicsville, MD was traveling westbound on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Stines Store Road. A 2000 Chevrolet Blazer operated by Dale Bradley age 72 of King George, VA was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 234 in the area of Stines Store Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Chevrolet Blazer.

Mr. Bradley was pronounced deceased on the scene. Mr. Cooper was transported to Capital Region Hospital in Largo, MD by MSP Aviation Command helicopter Trooper 7 with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or email a statement to [email protected].

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Charles County States Attorney’s Office for charges. (26-MSP-006111)

King George Church of God released the following statement.

“With a heavy heart we want to inform our church family of the passing of our dear friend and longtime member of King George Church of God, Dale Bradley. Dale was a regular part of our worship team, and a tremendous man of Christian values. Dale will be dearly missed by all💔! We are praying 🙏 for Dale’s family and all those effected by this terrible loss. We are thankful for his faith in Christ that assures us of Dale’s being together now with the Lord (2 Cor. 5:8)!

Details regarding service arrangements will be communicated as soon as they are available.”



On Thursday, February 26, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Allen’s Fresh Road in Charlotte Hall, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle head-on style collision with one confirmed trapped and unresponsive.

A helicopter was launched to land nearby.

Emergency medical services declared the trapped victim deceased on the scene a short time after arrival.

Crews found the second patient was conscious and alert with injuries to the head and upper body.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the 20-year-old male to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.