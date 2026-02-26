One Flown to Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville Leaves Driver Trapped

On Thursday, February 26, 2026, at approximately 10:10 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Mechanicsville Road and Gander Court in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and entrapment.

Crews arrived to find the vehicle resting on its driver’s side in the tree line, off the roadway and confirmed one patient was trapped.

Firefighters began stabilization of the vehicle while preparing for extrication. Crews from Mechanicsville and Hughesville VFD;s worked to extricate the victim within 21 minutes of dispatch.

Due to the patient’s injuries, a helicopter was requested.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center in Washington, D.C.

Police are investigating the single vehicle collision.

Photo is courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD.