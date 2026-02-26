Bald Eagle Rescued at Dunkirk Town Center After Deputies Spot Injured Bird

A bald eagle was rescued Thursday morning after a Calvert County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the bird standing motionless near a wooded area at Dunkirk Town Center.

At approximately 11:49 a.m. on Feb. 26, Lt. Basham observed the eagle on the ground along the wood line. Because bald eagles are rarely seen lingering on the ground for extended periods, the deputy recognized that something was likely wrong and contacted Calvert County Animal Control.

Animal Control Officer Bell-Bussler responded to the scene. As authorities approached, the eagle attempted to move into the woods but was unable to get over a log, further indicating the bird was injured and unable to fly.

The eagle was safely captured using a net. Upon examination, Animal Control personnel determined the bird had an injured and infected left wing.

The eagle was then transported by Owl Moon Raptor Center to its rehabilitation facility for treatment. Wildlife experts will care for the bird with the goal of returning it to the wild once it has recovered.

Officials credited the rescue to quick observation and coordinated teamwork between the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the rehabilitation center.

The bald eagle, America’s national symbol, is protected under federal law. Authorities expressed hope the bird will make a full recovery and once again take flight over Calvert County.

