Prince George’s County Allows Legal Ownership and Adoption of Pit Bull–Terriers Under New Law

Prince George’s County now allows Pit Bull–type terriers to be legally owned and adopted following the passage of County Bill CB-097-2025, provided all registration and ownership requirements are met.

Under the new law, individuals who own or wish to adopt Pit Bull–type terriers must comply with specific County requirements designed to promote responsible pet ownership and public safety. These requirements include registration with the County, obtaining the appropriate County license and permit, and completing mandatory training.

The permit fee is $25, in addition to the standard County license fee, which applies to all dog breeds. While licensing fees remain the same, dogs will be identified by breed during registration.

Mandatory training is required for individuals who own or wish to adopt pit bull–type terriers. Owners or dogs identified as needing additional support or training will be addressed on a case-by-case basis, including those involving potentially dangerous or high-risk dogs.

“This legislation allows the County to move forward with a balanced approach that supports responsible pet ownership while maintaining safeguards for residents, pets, and the community,” said David Fisher, Associate Director of the Animal Services Division.

Residents are reminded that all dogs in Prince George’s County must continue to comply with applicable animal control laws, including leash requirements, licensing, and vaccination standards.

For more information about registration, licensing, training requirements, or to determine eligibility, residents may visit environment.mypgc.us/pitbulls

Pit Bull Permits can be found by clicking here.

Animal Services Facility & Adoption Center –

The Shelter is at Critical capacity! Adopt or foster now to save our fur friends.

We are at full capacity! We urgently need your help finding loving homes for our dogs, particularly for our larger and senior dogs. Without your help, we may have to find alternative solutions for our healthy, adoptable dogs due to a lack of space.

Here’s how you can help:

Consider rehoming your pet with family and friends first or contact one of our County-approved rescue organizations

Adopt our dogs into your loving home

Foster a dog short term

Donate items to help enrich their stay

Volunteer to walk dogs, socialize cats, clean, stuff treats, and more

Next Pet Adoption Event-February 28th

This month, our Animal Services Division (ASD) has been actively engaged in the community, partnering with local businesses, such as Pohanka Capital Heights, Pet Supplies Plus and PetSmart – Oxon Hill to offer free adoptions. The final one for the month will be Saturday, February 28, 2026.