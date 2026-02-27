Emily Leedy, Named 2026 Charles County Public Schools Teacher of the Year

Emily Leedy, a third-grade teacher at J.C. Parks Elementary School, was named the 2026 Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Teacher of the Year during a Feb. 19 ceremony celebrating this year’s nominees.

She began her career in Pennsylvania before moving to Maryland and teaching at the Accokeek Academy in Prince George’s County. After earning a master’s in environmental education, Leedy took a job at the Alice Ferguson Foundation in Accokeek where she could blend her interests — education and the environment.

Leedy came to CCPS at the start of the 2020 school year as a teacher at Malcolm Elementary School. She was an elementary school science teacher at Parks before heading back to the classroom, staying at Parks to teach third grade.

“Mrs. Leedy explains complex concepts clearly and adapts instruction to meet the needs of diverse learners,” Stephanie Hill, a fellow third-grade teacher, said. Her ability to adapt comes from her knowledge of each student she teaches. “Mrs. Leedy takes time to truly know each child,” Hill said.

Parents recognize Leedy’s nurturing nature toward her students. “Her impact on my child, Noah, during his third-grade year at J.C. Parks Elementary was nothing short of transformative,” Rotishia Curry, the parent of a Parks fourth grader, said. “From the very first day of school, Mrs. Leedy ignited in Noah a genuine excitement for learning.”

Leedy is tuned into her students’ personalities and strengths. “Her unwavering belief in every student’s potential has created a classroom where all children felt seen, valued and capable of success,” Curry said.

Leedy connects lessons to real world examples, and encourages students to take ownership of their academic growth. “Her classroom is one where curiosity thrives,” Hughes Valmond, Parks principal, said. “Students are encouraged to think critically, take risks and celebrate their progress.”

Leedy is well versed in curriculum and instructional practices, and often takes her students outdoors to enhance and broaden science lessons. “Her creative lessons not only deepen understanding but also help students see themselves as scientists, problem solvers and lifelong learners,” Valmond said.

Her outside-of-the-box approach and attention to her students have left an impact. “Mrs. Leedy is the best teacher,” Parks student Rylee Hart said. “She makes learning fun and exciting and she always finds cool ways to help us understand new things. Mrs. Leedy teaches us to work together and help each other become our best, and our class feels like a big team.”



Leedy was among six finalists for the CCPS Teacher of the Year title. She was joined by Karena Bennett, a science teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School, Christopher Brown, a physical education teacher at Matthew Henson Middle School, Stefanie Buzby, an English language development (ELD) teacher at St. Charles High School, Kate Kozicki-Miller, an English teacher at La Plata High School and Monica Strobel, an English/language arts teacher at Milton M. Somers Middle School. One of the remaining five finalists — Bennett, Brown, Buzby, Kozicki-Miller and Strobel — will be named the CCPS nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year program this spring.

Leedy will represent CCPS in the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) Maryland Teacher of the Year program in which one teacher receives the overall state honor. The Washington Post finalist from CCPS represents the school system in the overall awards program in which one teacher from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area is named the newspaper’s teacher of the year.

Karena Bennett

When Bennett took a job as biology teacher at McDonough, the surroundings must have looked familiar as she had graduated from the school only a few years earlier. Through the years, Bennett has continued as a member of the FRAMily at McDonough serving as the science department chair since 2005. She teaches Advanced Placement (AP) biology and Project Lead the Way Biomedical Science. “Teaching biology to high school students can be tough,” Bennett said. “Either they love it or they hate it, which is fine. I love it.” Her enthusiasm for the subject inspires students and tying classroom lessons to experiences gives them a glimpse into how their classwork could translate to scenarios in which they find themselves in “the real world.” “She creates such a safe learning environment and makes sure everyone in her classroom is on board with the topic,” Briseyda Reyes-Andrade, a McDonough sophomore, said. Bennett fosters curiosity, confidence and a genuine love of science among her students. “Ms. Bennett creates an environment where every student feels seen, valued and capable of succeeding,” Jennifer Shettle, a special education instructional assistant and parent of a McDonough junior, said. “The growth I’ve seen in my own child is a direct reflection of her enthusiasm, patience and encouragement.” Bennett was a student in Steven G. Grimes’ biology class when she attended McDonough. When he retired, Bennett took over his classroom. In his 42 years of teaching, Grimes said he has worked with many outstanding professionals. “But none as energetic and willing to take on new challenges both academic and extracurricular as Karena,” he said. “It always amazed me how she would approach them all with full focus, effort and love of learning.”

Christopher Brown

A native of Charles County, Christopher Brown has spent his 26-year career with CCPS. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in North Carolina — where he earned a bachelor of science in physical education K-12 — Brown took a job as a physical education (PE) teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School. Two years later he came to Henson as a PE teacher and has been there ever since. “Mr. Brown believes all students can achieve and sets high expectations for their success,” Matthew Golonka, CCPS content specialist for health and PE, said. “His approach empowers students with the knowledge and skills necessary to lead healthy lives.” Brown is the department chair for PE at Henson, and coaches the school’s archery, boys volleyball and track and field teams. Brown cultivates a welcoming environment that gives students the confidence to try new things. “Mr. Brown’s kindness has had such an impact on my son that he was eager to sign up for archery, despite having no experience at all,” LyKendra Watson, mother of a Henson sixth grader, Rhys, said. Brown’s character, patience and commitment to teaching and learning are evident in the way students listen and respect him, Watson said. “He makes every student feel valued, regardless of their athletic ability or experience,” Paule Marie Konkobo, an eighth-grade student, said. “He has a unique talent for pushing students to do their best without ever making them feel pressured or discouraged.” His duties are not limited to the gym. Brown checks in buses each morning, directs the car rider line, hosts an annual Halloween party for colleagues and cleans and maintains the turtle tank at Henson. The turtle has seniority on Brown at the school — “Our turtle has been at Matthew Henson before my arrival in 2003,” he said.

Stefanie Buzby

In her more than two decades of teaching, Buzby has experienced all levels of learners in the kindergarten through Grade 12 journey. When she began her career, she taught first grade. “I expected to spend my entire career teaching six-year-olds,” she said. “I soon realized that my future held a wider scope.” After five years, she moved to the next level, teaching middle school at Piccowaxen Middle School. Buzby, a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT), was promoted to the position of reading resource teacher but she missed daily interactions with students prompting a return to the classroom, first at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, then St. Charles. “My transition to an English language development position at Stoddert felt like home,” Buzby said. As an ELD teacher she supports multilingual leaners academically, socially and emotionally. “Mrs. Buzby brings expertise, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to educational excellence,” Tammika Little, principal of St. Charles, said. Buzby never settles for “good enough” from herself or her students. “Her multilingual learners are incredibly lucky to have her, not just as a teacher, but as a fierce advocate who believes in them and pushes them to reach their full potential,” Cara Stonestreet, an ESOL instructional specialist, said. Alhaji Kamara, a St. Charles senior, has known Buzby since he was a freshman. “I spoke mostly Krio, African Pidgin English and Temme,” Kamara said. Reading was hard for him, so was speaking and writing — to say nothing of understanding English when it was spoken quickly. “Many days I was stressed. My eyes were always red because I felt like giving up,” Kamara said. “But Mrs. Buzby never gave up on me. … Her patience is something special. She believed in me even when I did not believe in myself.”

Kate Kozicki-Miller

Kozicki-Miller has been a teacher from an early age. In elementary school she was chosen to work with younger students who needed a little extra help. Even as a youngster, Kozicki-Miller knew if she ensured each student was seen, validated and shown they were capable, they would rise to the occasion. She continues this practice as an English teacher at La Plata, and she finds it never gets old. “Even though I have been teaching for 17 years, each year feels just as fresh as the first,” Kozicki-Miller said. At the start of each school year, she is faced with a new group of students, one with their own personalities, quirks and goals. “I must determine how to best deliver the content so that this unique group is receptive to it,” she said. Maximus Meiser, a La Plata senior, said English was a subject he once dreaded, but Kozicki-Miller’s class changed his tune. “Mrs. Kozicki made it enjoyable to work through her assignments in her courseload,” he said. “She never hesitated to challenge us, creating a positive, yet constructive environment.” Kozicki-Miller is an Anchor teacher mentor at La Plata, has led summer bootcamp sessions introducing Advanced Placement (AP) English work to students and collaborated on creating county common assessments on literary analysis. She has been a class sponsor and has written curriculum for CCPS. Previously a teacher at Theodore G. Davis and Milton M. Somers middle schools, Kozicki-Miller joined La Plata’s faculty in 2010, quickly becoming a valued member of the staff. “I relied on Kate’s positivity, professionalism and expertise,” Brooke Snipes, an English department colleague and 2019 CCPS nominee for The Washington Post’s Teacher of the Year program, said. “Although she didn’t have many more years than I, she projected herself a seasoned veteran through her knowledge of pedagogy, content and child development.” Her impact on La Plata’s students goes beyond test scores and accolades, Principal Douglass Dolan said. “It is measured in the gratitude of students who say, ‘She believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself,’” he said. “It is seen in the respect of colleagues who turn to her for insight and inspiration. It is felt in the culture of excellence and cares that she helps sustain every day.”

Monica Strobel

Strobel, a National Board Certified Teacher (NBCT), has been an English language arts teacher with CCPS for more than two decades. She graduated from CCPS before studying English literature at University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), and returning to the school system as an eighth-grade teacher at Somers. “She has honed her skills as a teacher, engrained herself in the community and has become an instructional leader within the building,” Somers Principal Gary Lesko said. At the school, Strobel serves colleagues as a team lead and member of the professional learning team, while serving students as a sponsor of the yearbook and National Junior Honor Society. When world language teacher Ana Villela was a new teacher, Strobel was her mentor. The meeting was fortuitous as the two have built a friendship and working relationship. Strobel and Villela work together on ways to better support multi-language learners with their collaboration stretching beyond the classroom. Villela is a yearbook co-sponsor, and she and Strobel team up to create murals for Hispanic Heritage Month. “Mrs. Strobel has made a significant impact on my professional journey,” Villela said. “I am grateful for her guidance.” Strobel connects with students by challenging them to think deeper, refine ideas and delve into their analysis of texts. Beyond that, she inspires them to be readers. “Through her authentic enthusiasm, book talks and a friendly reading challenge, Mrs. Strobel inspired [my daughter] Harper to explore new genres and develop a genuine love of reading — an excitement that has continued into high school,” Holly Dolan, mother of one of Strobel’s former students, said. Students appreciate Strobel’s skills as a teacher. “She is amazing at explaining and having reasoning while teaching, and is also great at encouraging participation,” Erica Coates, a Somers eighth-grade student, said. “Mrs. Strobel creates a classroom environment where students can feel safe and enjoy learning.”



Each CCPS school and center is asked to nominate an educator for the award programs, highlighting their commitment to teaching and learning.

Below are the names of those who were honored is year as their school’s or center’s nominee for 2026 Teacher of the Year. The bolded names are finalists in the 2026 award programs.

Elementary schools

Rebecca Wheaton, fourth-grade teacher, C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.

Amy Clements, instructional specialist, Berry Elementary School.

Kendra Jones, Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School.

Amanda Gilbert, fourth-grade teacher, Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Gabriel Gray, music teacher, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Ann Herbert, prekindergarten teacher, Gale-Bailey Elementary School.

Gaynor Robben, third-grade teacher, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Mandi Blades, first-grade teacher, Indian Head Elementary School.

Evalene Marcus, special education teacher, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.

Brooke Lyon, physical education teacher, Malcolm Elementary School.

Kaitlyn Roberson, third-grade teacher, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Maria Farnham, kindergarten teacher, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Erin Locke, special education teacher, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Haley Hays, first-grade teacher, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Taryn Paulin, fourth-grade teacher, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

Jessica Wall, media specialist, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Melissa Bridegum, second-grade teacher, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Emily Leedy, third-grade teacher, J.C. Parks Elementary School.

Amanda Gwynn, ELD teacher, J.P. Ryon Elementary School.

Emily Grusholt, special education teacher, Margaret J. Thornton Elementary School.

LaTrice Chase, prekindergarten teacher, Eva Turner Elementary School.

Nicole Brock, fourth-grade teacher, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Middle schools

Michele Petricoin, special education teacher, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Don Peavy, sixth-grade math teacher and math instructional resource teacher, Glymont Middle School.

Christopher Brown, physical education teacher, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Tessa Thomas, social studies teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

Monica Strobel, eighth-grade English/language arts teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Myra Gerald, art and theater teacher, Benjamin Stoddert Middle School.

High schools

Kate Kozicki-Miller, English teacher, La Plata High School.

Sean Fox, history and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) teacher, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Karena Bennett, science teacher, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Naquai Roundtree, Ph.D., cybersecurity teacher, North Point High School.

Stefanie Buzby, ELD teacher, St. Charles High School.

Jason Churchill, visual arts teacher, Thomas Stone High School.

Janelle Lewis, English teacher, Westlake High School.

Centers

Lakeisha Webster, special education teacher, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.

Christopher Wogamon, Physical Rehabilitation Teacher, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

