Police Investigating Single Vehicle Rollover in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

February 27, 2026

On Thursday, February 27, 2026, at approximately 7:07 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road and St. John’s Road in Hollywood for a serious motor vehicle collision with one vehicle overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single Toyota pickup truck off the roadway and resting on its side with the male operator trapped inside.

Firefighters from Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the patient in under 20 minutes.

The operator was evaluated by EMS and denied transport.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the collision, with impairment being a possible contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD.org


