Registration Opens Monday, March 2nd, 2026 for St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Summer Camps

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Recreation & Parks (R&P) is pleased to announce that registration for 2026 Summer Fun Camps, Sports Camps, Sport Academies and Therapeutic Camps will open at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2026.

Various camp programs are available this summer between June 22 – August 13, 2026, with options serving children from age 4 through rising 10th graders. Programs include activity-filled day camps, aquatics camps, therapeutic camps, camps for gaining skills in individual sports and more.

Learn more about each camp program in the official summer camp guide, The Scoop, at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Scoop.

Summer Fun Camps are traditional day camps operating Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., with locations at Hollywood Recreation Center, Carver Recreation Center, and Margaret Brent Recreation Center.

R&P Sports Camps run on a Monday – Thursday schedule and will be held at a variety of parks and St. Mary’s County Public Schools locations. Sport Academies are additionally offered in collaboration with SMCPS, with local high school coaches instructing each program.

Camp Discovery, a Therapeutic Recreation summer camp, will run Monday – Thursday from the end of June through July (location to be determined). Camp Discovery offers an inspiring environment for kids and young adults with disabilities, age 5-21, helping campers develop their strengths and hidden abilities through fun and unique activities.

Online registration for summer camps will be available through CivicPlus, R&P’s new mobile-friendly registration platform. To ensure readiness for the opening day of registration, residents are invited to create or update their user accounts on CivicPlus and start exploring the online catalog today. To get started, visit the R&P website at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Recreate and click Online Registration.

Additional camp information will be posted online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Camps. For questions or assistance with online registration, please contact the R&P Main Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 1800 or email at [email protected].