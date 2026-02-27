Nominations Open for Tomorrow’s Woman & Woman of the Year

Do you have an exemplary woman or young woman in your life? In honor of Women’s History Month, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (SMC CFW), in an effort to recognize as many phenomenal women in the community as possible, will virtually recognize all nominees for Tomorrow’s Woman and Woman of the Year throughout the month of March on their Facebook page.

In lieu of an in-person event in 2026, the SMC CFW will spotlight all nominees individually on social media to highlight their many accomplishments. Each nominee will also receive a certificate from the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County.

Nominations are open for women who reside in St. Mary’s County and who uplift the community through local volunteer efforts. Tomorrow’s Woman nominees must be at least 16 years of age and attend high school in St. Mary’s County. Nominating an outstanding woman is free and easy using the following links:

Woman of the Year Nominations: https://bit.ly/SMCCFWWOY

Tomorrow’s Woman Nominations: https://bit.ly/SMCCFWTW

Nominations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026. Social media spotlights for both current and past nominees will begin on Monday, March 2, 2026.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women looks forward to recognizing the truly inspiring women who make a difference in St. Mary’s County. For more information, please contact the SMC CFW at [email protected].

Don’t miss the nominee highlights throughout March! Follow the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen.

