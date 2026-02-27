Two Waldorf Women Indicted on Dozens of Animal Cruelty Charges

A Charles County grand jury has indicted two Waldorf women on multiple felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty charges stemming from a December 2025 investigation.

April Nicole Ware, 51, and Jade Mahogany George, 20, were indicted on Jan. 30 on eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty and more than three dozen animal cruelty-related misdemeanors.

According to charging documents, during the overnight hours of Dec. 1, 2025, six dogs were placed in the night drop-off cage at the Charles County Animal Care Center.

Two adult dogs and three live puppies were found in an emaciated condition and covered in bodily fluids, showing signs of severe neglect and maltreatment. A fourth puppy was found deceased by Animal Care Center staff.

Charging documents state that the dogs and puppies exhibited clear signs of neglect and aggravated cruelty.

Court records indicate that a bench warrant was issued for Ware on Jan. 30. George is scheduled to appear in court today, February 27, 2026, for an initial appearance.

Anyone with concerns about animals in the community is encouraged to contact Charles County Animal Control at 301-609-3425.