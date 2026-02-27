Public Notification of Sewage Overflow of Approximately 100 Gallons in Prince Frederick

A Sanitary Sewer Overflow was reported to the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division on Feb. 22, 2026, at approximately 8:30 p.m. The overflow occurred in the roadway near the 330 block of North Chesapeake Avenue in the Dares Beach community in Prince Frederick.

Approximately 100 gallons of untreated wastewater discharged onto the ground. The affected area is served by a low-pressure sewer system.

Due to power outages associated with active precipitation from a recent snow event, pressure within the collection system was reduced, which minimized the overall overflow volume.

No waterways or watersheds were affected.

Crews arrived on scene promptly with a vacuum truck to contain and remove the wastewater. The affected portion of the street was treated with lime as a disinfectant, and the damaged pipe was repaired immediately. At no time was there any interruption to water or sewer service for customers.

Signage has been posted at the treated area. The Calvert County Health Department and Maryland Department of the Environment have been notified of the release.

For questions, please contact the Department of Public Works, Water & Sewerage Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2329, or email [email protected].