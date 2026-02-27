No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park Closed Three Notch Road

On Friday, February 27, 2026, at approximately 10:45 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire.

While dispatching the call, the incident was upgraded to a vehicle fire with entrapment, after multiple 911 callers reported the vehicle was on fire with a male possibly still inside the vehicle.

Bay District VFD Safety 9 and police arrived on the scene within minutes to find a Hyundai SUV on fire with all occupants out of the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the fire due to the vehicle being in motion when it occurred.

Photos courtesy of ScanMD.org

