Police and Fire Marshal Investigating Stolen Vehicle Found Burned in Hughesville

On Friday, February 27, 2026, police responded to the 13000 block of Burnt Store Road in Hughesville, for the reported vehicle fire with no active fire.

Police arrived on the scene to find a 2015 Nissan Altima completely burned.

Investigation determined the vehicle was previously reported stolen earlier this month. The estimated loss is valued at $11,000.00

Fire Marshals determined the fire was incendiary, from unknown suspects igniting combustible materials in the gas fill tube.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshall Southern Region at 410-414-3600.