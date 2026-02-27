On February 13, 2026, Larry Barron, 79, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away. Larry was born on May 7, 1946, in Shelby, NC, to the late Julius and Lou Ivey Barron.

After graduating from high school in Shelby, NC, he went on to study sociology at Livingston College in Salisbury, NC.

Larry served with pride in the United States Air Force for years before receiving an honorable discharge.

After his service in the military, he served the public as a claims examiner for the D.C. government. He enjoyed what he did for a living.

Larry was a passionate long-distance runner, as well as a talented photographer and videographer. He had a deep appreciation for music, amassing a collection of records that featured R&B, jazz, and Motown classics. His enthusiasm for music also manifested in his love for dancing, and he gained recognition throughout D.C. and its surrounding areas for his exceptional hand dancing skills.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Linda Ann Clyburn. He is survived by his son, Erek L. Barron (Tiffany) of Laurel, MD; his siblings, Ted Barron (Dorothy) of Bloomfield, CT, Wallace Barron (Gloria) of Ft Washington, MD, and Mary McKissick of Shelby, NC; as well as his granddaughter, Bryce Barron.

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, the family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the memorial service beginning at 11:00 am, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.