Raelyn Brooks Crenshaw, precious daughter of Justin and Jami Crenshaw of Mechanicsville, Maryland, was born on February 4, 2026, at St. Mary’s Hospital and unexpectedly passed away on February 21, 2026, at National Children’s Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Though her time on earth was brief, Raelyn filled her family’s hearts with immeasurable love and joy. She was the missing piece of our family puzzle. She will forever be cherished for the light she brought into the lives of those who awaited and adored her.

In addition to her loving parents, Raelyn leaves behind her siblings Kaiah (Koby), Bently and Peyton, Grandparents Donald & Lori Halloway, Allison Morrison, Great Grandfather Larry Pickett, Aunt and Uncle Wendi & Rj Reese, Uncle Donald Halloway, Cousins Ryleigh & Jase Reese and MANY friends and family members who will hold her memory close and always carry her in their hearts. Her life, though short, was a beautiful gift that will be cherished and never forgotten.

A Celebration of Raelyn’s life will be held at a later date. The parents would like to express how grateful they are to the community, family and friends for the outpouring of love and support they’ve been receiving during this difficult time.