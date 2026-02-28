UPDATE: Investigation Ongoing After Crashed Aircraft Located in Hollywood, Maryland With Single Occupant Deceased

FINAL UPDATE PENDING INVESTIGATION FINDINGS @ 12:30 P.M. 2/28/2026: On Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at 9:08 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the Dorsey Park on Hollywood Road in Hollywood, Maryland, for the reported aircraft incident investigation.

St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received one call reporting a small plane went down in the area of the park.

Firefighters from Leonardtown, Bay District, Hollywood, Second District, Seventh District, Solomons, and NDW Patuxent River responded to the area and began a command post at Dorsey Park, while others staged at the College of Southern Maryland awaiting search and confirmation information.

While crews searched McIntosh, St. Johns, Hollywood Road and the surrounding areas, St. Mary’s 911 Center received a 911 call from a citizen on Meredith Court reporting they think they saw a plane crash with the engine being heard go out.

Upon meeting with the 911 callers, First Responders gathered credible information with the aircraft believed to be downed between Hollywood Road and St. Johns Road, and began searching the areas with the help from citizens, ATV’s and other off-road vehicles.

Around 10:14 a.m., deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located the downed aircraft and began pinging his location for First Responders to respond to them.

At 10:21 a.m., Firefighters and emergency medical services arrived on the scene to confirm a small single engine aircraft had crashed into the wooded area, and confirmed a single occupant deceased inside the aircraft.

The incident remains under a joint investigation by the Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the NTSB, and FAA.

First Responders remind citizens if you see something, say something. As well as a huge thank you to the citizens who heard and saw something and called 911 and alerting them to make this recovery possible as this aircrafts flight was not on radar due to the aircraft being identified as an “ultralight aircraft” which does not require a tail number or beacon/transponder.

According to the FAA – ultralight aircraft that comply with FAA Part 103 regulations do not require registration, a tail number (N-number), a pilot’s license, or transponders/ADS-B equipment. These vehicles are generally restricted to single-seat operations, 5 US gallons of fuel, a top speed of 55 knots, and empty weight under 254 lbs. They must operate in uncontrolled airspace (Class G), stay below 10,000 feet MSL, and generally fly during daylight hours with visual contact with the ground.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



First Responders have located the aircraft on private property off Hollywood Road approximately one mile into a wooded area

The small aircraft was occupied by one victim who has been confirmed deceased on the scene.

Investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

Expect extended delays on Hollywood Road.

2/28/2026 @ 9:30 a.m.: Dorsey Park on Hollywood road and College of Southern Maryland are being used as staging locations for fire and rescue personnel

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 is overhead conducting observation of the area.

No confirmation of any aircraft downed at this time.

ONGOING INCIDENT: First Responders from Calvert and St. Mary’s County are currently searching for a reported aircraft down in the Leonardtown / Hollywood area.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

Hollywood Road will have extended delays and possible closures