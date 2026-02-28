La Plata Police Arrest Virginia Man in Online Child Exploitation Investigation

On February 25, 2026, the La Plata Police Department received a report that a juvenile male had been contacted online by an adult male.

During the exchange, the conversation became sexual in nature and explicit photographs were sent to the juvenile. The suspect later arranged to meet the juvenile at a predetermined location in the Town of La Plata.

Through their investigation, La Plata Police officers quickly identified the suspect and coordinated a targeted enforcement operation to protect the juvenile and the community.

On February 27, 2026, 42-year-old Stephen Wayne Klink of Gloucester, Virginia arrived at a public area in the Town of La Plata expecting to meet the juvenile.

He was immediately taken into custody without incident by La Plata Police officers and transported to the Charles County Detention Center.

This operation was a joint effort between the Patrol Division and the Special Operations Division and demonstrates the La Plata Police Department’s continued commitment to proactively combating online exploitation and protecting children.

The La Plata Police Department encourages parents and guardians to monitor their children’s online activity and report any suspicious or inappropriate communications to law enforcement immediately.