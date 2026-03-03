UPDATE: Teens Create Profile to “Catch a Predator”, Leading to Arrest of Virginia Church Employee Who Drove 2 Hours to Meet 15-Year-Old

UPDATE 3/3/2026: Court documents show Stephan Wayne Klink, 42, of Gloucester, Virginia, has been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor following an investigation in La Plata.

According to court documents, an officer responded to a Charles County residence on February 25, 2026, at approximately 10:22 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity.

The father of a male juvenile victim told police that his 14-year-old son and several underage friends had created an online account in an effort to identify adults seeking contact with minors to “catch child predators.”

The father reported that the suspect, identified as Klink, had been communicating with a 15-year-old boy and arranged to meet at Tilghman Lake in La Plata at approximately 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2026.

Court records state that screenshots of the online conversations were provided to investigators, with authorities noting Klink sent multiple nude images of himself and sexually explicit messages during the exchanges.

The charging documents state that the age of the 15-year-old was discussed multiple times in the messages, with Klink even writing back, “age doesn’t matter to me as much as character,” and expressed interest in meeting the teen despite knowing his age. Klink also expresses his desired that he would have met the 15-year-old boy when he was even younger.

Investigators reported that on February 27, 2026, officers were staged at Tilghman Lake while Klink drove approximately two and a half hours from Gloucester, Virginia, to La Plata. He was taken into custody without incident upon arrival at the park.

Following a post-Miranda interview, court documents state that Klink admitted he intended to meet a 15-year-old boy at the park. Records further allege that he acknowledged sending the images and messages and admitted his intent was sexual in nature. Klink is formally charged with one count of displaying obscene material to a minor and one count of sexual solicitation of a minor.

The case remains pending in Charles County District Court. Court documents state Klink is an employee of the Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Virginia, with a listed position as "IT"



