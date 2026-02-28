Donald Edward Cantrell

Donald Edward “Donnie” Cantrell was born on October 4, 1965, and passed away on February 22, 2026.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Donnie, 60, of Sarasota, FL. He passed away on February 22, 2026, with his wife, Peggy, by his side.

Donnie was born on October 4, 1965, in La Plata, Maryland, to the late Ivan Cantrell and Martha George. He passed away after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Martha.

Donnie was a kind and caring person, loved deeply by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy, of Sarasota, FL; his son, Anthony (Tony) of Lexington Park, MD; his stepdaughter, Patricia (Roxanne) Fout; and his granddaughter, Brooke.

He is also survived by his siblings: Douglas (Doug) Cantrell and his wife, Vicki, of Hollywood, MD; David Cantrell and his wife, Patricia, of Callaway, MD; Dorcas Cantrell of Grasonville, MD; Dwayne Cantrell and his wife, Susan, of St. Inigoes, MD; and Amanda (Mandy) Cantrell of Lexington Park, MD.

He will always remain in our hearts and be deeply loved by all who knew him.

Until we meet again, may his memory bring peace and comfort to all who loved him.