Police Investigating Bryans Road Man Killed by Wrong-Way Driver

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Friday morning in Oxon Hill. The deceased driver is 24-year-old Alex Rodriquez Hines of Bryans Road.

On February 27, 2026, at approximately 4:30 am, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Indian Head Highway and the Capital Beltway.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Indian Head Highway approaching the Capital Beltway overpass. For reasons still under investigation, that vehicle struck Hine’s southbound vehicle. Hines was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 26-0010050.

Waldorf Sky Zone released the following statement:

“In Loving Memory of Alex “Jefe” Hines 🤍 With heavy hearts, we remember our beloved manager, a devoted son, and a loving boyfriend. On February 27, we tragically lost Alex in a tragic traffic accident. Our lives will never be the same.

Alex was more than a leader, he was family. His dedication, kindness, and unwavering support touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. He led with strength, cared with his whole heart, and always showed up for those he loved.

We will carry his memory with us in everything we do. Forever in our hearts.”

