CSM Celebrates the Opening of New MAAPC Nursing Lab

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) unveiled the newly named Maryland Academy of Advanced Practice Clinicians (MAAPC) Nursing Lab on February 12 recognizing the organization’s support of CSM nursing students.

In October 2025, the CSM Foundation announced MAAPC’s $57,500 gift to establish the Future Nightingales Endowed Scholarship to support the next generation of health care workers in Southern Maryland.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson thanked MAAPC for its generous gift, remarking that the scholarship will provide a pathway for future nurses to earn their degree and follow a calling to care for the community.

“Your commitment reflects a clear understanding of both the urgency of today’s healthcare workforce needs and the long-term investment required to meet them,” Dr. Wilson said. “Scholarships like the Future Nightingales Endowed Scholarship strengthen the healthcare workforce pipeline by removing financial barriers and allowing talented, dedicated students to focus on learning, training, and preparing for the demands of the profession.”

The Future Nightingales Endowed Scholarship, which is administered by the CSM Foundation, will provide two annual scholarships of $1,250. These awards may be renewed for a second year under the condition the students retain a grade of B or higher in all nursing courses.

Established in 2005, MAAPC’s mission is to serve as an advocate for Advanced Practice Clinicians and support the profession’s critical role in addressing healthcare workforce shortages across the state.

MAAPC Board Member Sabrina Sepulveda spoke about the legacy of Florence Nightingale, recognized as the founder of modern nursing in whose honor the scholarship is named, and the inspiration she instills in recipients.



“By connecting educational funding to Nightingale’s name, it reminds scholarship recipients that they are continuing the work of someone who proved that nursing is both a calling and a profession worthy of the highest educational standards,” Sepulveda said. “Each scholarship recipient represents not just one nurse, but potentially thousands of patients who receive care throughout that nurse’s career.”

CSM Foundation Chair Samantha Stratchko spoke about the Foundation’s commitment to providing financial support to students dedicated to their educational goals.

“We are honored to celebrate MAAPC’s generous investment and partnership with CSM, uniting hands-on nursing education with the Future Nightingales Endowed Scholarship to build a strong and compassionate healthcare workforce,” Stratchko said.

Samantha Freeman is a first-year nursing student and a recipient of the Future Nightingales Endowed Scholarship.

Freeman first enrolled in the nursing program in 2023 but made the difficult decision to put her education on hold to address health concerns. As a mother of three children going back to school, she said the scholarship gives her the space to balance family and finances while following her dreams of becoming a nurse.

“I am now able to show my children that although setbacks can be frustrating, there are resources available to help you achieve your dreams.,” Freeman said. “Your investment is not only shaping my future, but also the future of the patients and communities I will one day serve.”

Over the past 10 years, the CSM Foundation has raised $12 million in scholarships and program funds and has awarded $9.7 million in support of student success.