Governor Moore, Comptroller Lierman, Treasurer Davis Demand Reimbursement from President Trump for Illegal Tariffs

Governor Wes Moore, Comptroller Brooke E. Lierman, and Treasurer Dereck E. Davis, sent a joint letter to President Donald J. Trump formally demanding reimbursement of tariff revenues imposed by the Trump Administration on Maryland consumers and businesses, which were ruled unconstitutional by the United States Supreme Court.

Because of President Trump’s illegal tariffs, Maryland businesses and consumers paid an estimated $4 billion in direct and indirect costs—approximately $1,744 per household. Governor Moore, Comptroller Lierman, and Treasurer Davis called on the Trump Administration to take immediate steps to issue refunds to the State of Maryland for equitable distribution.

The letter follows the recent 6-3 decision by the Supreme Court of the United States which ruled that the executive branch lacked the constitutional authority to impose sweeping global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act; the Court reaffirmed that the power to levy taxes and tariffs belongs to Congress.

The letter also emphasizes the real costs that President Trump’s tariffs passed onto goods and critical industries across the state—from the Port of Baltimore to advanced manufacturing, life science companies, small businesses, and family farms—resulting in higher costs that Marylanders had to pay.



“I have long said that while tariffs are a tool of international trade, the Trump-Vance Administration has waged war on our families and raised taxes on us all,”. “This isn’t just about bad policy; this is about the Supreme Court making it clear that these unilateral actions are illegal. This $4 billion represents real money taken away from Maryland families—now the Trump Administration needs to do what’s right and pay Marylanders back.”

Citing analysis from the U.S. Joint Economic Committee estimating that tariff actions cost American households approximately $1,744 per year—and accounting for Maryland’s roughly 2.4 million households—state officials estimate that Maryland families and businesses absorbed approximately $4 billion during the period the tariffs were in place.

“Our demand figure represents real dollars taken from the pockets of Marylanders—dollars that could have supported hiring, business expansion, and household budgets,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. “The Trump Administration is proposing that taxpayers foot the bill on their illegal tariffs twice—first in payments made for higher-priced goods and second to reimburse businesses for repayments. Our constituents deserve relief and repayment.”

“As Treasurer, it is my duty to safeguard the financial interests of our state,” said Treasurer Dereck E. Davis. “Maryland businesses and working families should not have to pay the price for unlawful federal policies. My office stands ready to work with the Comptroller and Governor to ensure these funds are returned to where they belong—in the pockets of our citizens.”

In their joint letter, the officials formally request that tariff revenues unlawfully collected from Maryland businesses and consumers be remitted to the Office of the Comptroller so the state may implement an orderly and equitable refund process. They note that federal courts established a refund mechanism in the 1990s when the harbor maintenance fee was struck down as unconstitutional, demonstrating that restitution at scale is both legally appropriate and administratively feasible.

The officials also expressed their readiness to work constructively with the Trump Administration, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to establish an efficient reimbursement process.

Today’s joint letter builds on steps the state of Maryland is taking to protect Maryland businesses and consumers.

During this legislative session, Governor Moore put forward the Protection from Predatory Pricing Act as part of the Moore-Miller Administration’s agenda before the M​aryland General Assembly. The proposed legislation shields Marylanders from invasive data practices and unpredictable price spikes that make their grocery bills more expensive. The governor also announced the Lower Bills and Local Power Act as part of the 2026 legislative agenda, which is focused on securing an affordable and reliable energy future for Maryland and providing additional direct energy bill rebates to Maryland families.

Earlier this week, Comptroller Lierman announced that she joined a coalition of 15 state financial officers from across the country in sending a separate letter to the president urging the Trump Administration to uphold constitutional limits on tariff authority and refrain from implementing sweeping trade actions without clear congressional authorization.

Together, these letters and actions underscore Maryland’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, constitutional governance, and economic stability for working families.