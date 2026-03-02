Traffic Notice: Wildewood Parkway Road Improvements to Begin This March, 2026

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T) will be making roadway improvements on Wildewood Parkway beginning from Smoke Hill Road extending to White Elm Court.

This project will include storm drain culvert replacement across the intersection of Smoke Hill Road and across Wildewood Parkway.

The project is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, March 9, 2026, with completion in approximately 15 days, weather permitting. A traffic control plan will be implemented for the duration of the project. Lane closures will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Message boards and signage will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as a reminder. Motorists are advised to use caution and follow signage. Please remain alert to work crews, changing traffic patterns, and equipment and consider alternate travel routes

to avoid delays in traffic.

Questions may be directed to Donald Bean with DPW&T at 301-475-4200, ext. 3520.

