Traffic Stop Leads to Heroin Seizure, Arrest in Lexington Park

Deputies with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Lexington Park man on Sunday, March 1, 2026, following a traffic stop that led to the recovery of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

While operating on Great Mills Road, deputies observed a vehicle fail to stop properly at a traffic light and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle accelerated away, and during the brief pursuit, a deputy observed the driver discard a plastic bag from the vehicle. The vehicle stopped a short time later, and the driver was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies recovered the discarded plastic bag, which contained suspected heroin. A search of the vehicle and driver resulted in the recovery of suspected controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia and nearly $5,000 in cash.

The driver and sole occupant, Jamal Kedrick Demetrius Davis, 29, of Lexington Park, was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute, destroying, altering or concealing physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use.

Davis was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

