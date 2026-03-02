Woman Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Serious Crash in Waldorf

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 10:20 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and Lancaster Circle in Waldorf, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-vehicle collision and confirmed one victim was trapped and unresponsive.

Due to the trapped patients injuries, a helicopter was requested to land nearby.

Firefighters from Waldorf extricated the adult female in under 10 minutes and transferred her to the care of EMS.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported the patient to the Baltimore Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

A second adult female was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A third patient was evaluated, however, it is unknown if he was transported or denied care.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.