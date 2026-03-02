Crime with No Consequences in Maryland, Fully Suspended Sentences Handed Down After Armed Carjacking

Julan Byrd, 18, of Temple Hills, MD, was sentenced Friday in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, stemming from an armed carjacking in September 2024, announced U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Byrd, who was seventeen years old at the time of the offense and who was charged pursuant to Title 16, pleaded guilty on November 17, 2025, to one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. At Byrd’s sentencing on February 27, 2026, the United States requested a sentence of seven years of incarceration, the top of his sentencing guidelines, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Judge Jennifer DiToro sentenced Byrd to a fully-suspended sentence of 60 months, with 12 months of supervised probation. The Court’s sentence was entered pursuant to the Youth Rehabilitation Act, over the government’s objection, which permits a sentence beneath the mandatory minimum term of five years of incarceration for armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.



Byrd’s co-defendant, Antonio Kent, 20, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced on January 14, 2026 by Judge DiToro on one count of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. At Kent’s sentencing, the United States requested a sentence of seven years of incarceration, to be followed by three years of supervised release. The Court also sentenced Kent pursuant to the Youth Rehabilitation Act,, with two years of probation.

Byrd was in custody from his September 30, 2024, arrest until October 4, 2024, when he was released on electronic monitoring, over the government’s objection. Kent was in custody in Washington, D.C., from February 28, 2025, until January 14, 2026. Neither defendant will have to serve the remainder of his suspended sentence if he satisfactorily completes his term of probation.

According to the proffer of facts, on September 1, 2024, Byrd, Kent, and a third suspect approached the victim in the 5500 block of Jay Street NE, as he was washing his car. One of the suspects brandished a gun and took the victim’s car keys, and the suspects drove off in the victim’s vehicle. Byrd drove the vehicle to the Pentagon parking lot where the suspects bailed out and fled on foot. Byrd and Kent each discarded handguns while fleeing. When stopped by police, Byrd was wearing the victim’s key lanyard around his neck.

Joining in the announcement was Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll of the Metropolitan Police Department.

In announcing the sentence, U.S. Attorney Pirro and Interim Chief Carroll commended the work of those who investigated the case from the Metropolitan Police Department. In addition, they thanked the Arlington County Police Department, Pentagon Force Protective Agency, and the Virginia State Police who made the arrests. They also acknowledged the work of Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Roberts and former Assistant United States Attorney Luca Winer, who prosecuted the cases.

2024 CF3 009865; 2025 CF3 002116