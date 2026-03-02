Jaymi Sterling Seeks a Second Term for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that she is seeking reelection as State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County, pledging to continue to aggressively prosecute violent crime to ensure public safety for our community.

With more than 17 years of prosecutorial experience, Sterling was elected as the County’s top prosecutor in 2022. She took office as State’s Attorney on January 2, 2023, following a campaign focused on restoring integrity and rebuilding public trust in the St. Mary’s County’s State’s Attorney’s Office.

In her three years as State’s Attorney, Sterling has kept her promise to prioritize the prosecution of violent crime, drug dealing, drunk driving, domestic violence, sex offenders, and repeat offenders. Through the determined prosecution of these crimes, she has achieved substantial increases in convictions and harsher sentences, all while upholding fairness and integrity in every case. She has also prioritized proactive communication with the community, reinforcing that transparency and accountability are the foundation of public safety and trust.

Under her leadership, Sterling has implemented significant advancements within the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the creation of a Victim/Witness Services Unit to provide critical support to crime victims to guide them through the criminal justice process.

She launched modern case-management systems to streamline operations and improve communication with law enforcement, and established an Evidence Review Unit to leverage modern technology in criminal prosecutions. These reforms were bolstered by securing a record amount of grant funding, resulting in a fiscally responsible and economically efficient office.

A long-time resident of St. Mary’s County, Sterling understands the unique challenges facing local families and neighborhoods. “The people of our county deserve a State’s Attorney who is independent, ethical, and focused solely on justice,” Sterling said. “My commitment remains the same today as it was when I first ran for this office, to put public safety first and to serve our community with integrity.”

Sterling’s accomplishments extend beyond the office. She has championed successful legislation in Annapolis aimed at strengthening laws for crime victims in St. Mary’s County and across Maryland. Her commitment to public safety is unwavering, and the progress achieved during her first term has made us safer today as she lays the groundwork for continued reform, to make us stronger tomorrow with continued results for years ahead.