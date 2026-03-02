UPDATE: Driver Transported to Trauma Center After Striking Pole at Waldorf Target, Smoke in Store Caused by Faulty HVAC Unit

UPDATE @ 5:30 p.m.: Smoke in the business has been found to be caused by a faulty HVAC unit on the roof. The incident is being scaled back with units going in service.

The operator of the vehicle was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the crash.

3/2/2026: On Monday, March 2, 2026, at approximately 4:50 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Target, located at 3300 Western Parkway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure.

911 callers reported a single vehicle struck a concrete pole in front of the store, with the operator being unresponsive.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle into a concrete pole with the vehicle sustaining severe damage and intrusion, with the operator suffering a serious head-injury.

Police were requested priority to the scene after the patient was attempting to leave the ambulance and became combative.

Firefighters initially reported smoke in the business with evacuations underway. They’re investigating the source of the smoke with crews in the store reporting a haze inside. A structure fire assignment was dispatch which alerted additional First Responders from Charles and Prince George’s County to the scene.

The incident is ongoing with a power outage reported in the area.