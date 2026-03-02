Humane Society of Charles County Facing Closure, Urgently Seeks Community Support

The Humane Society of Charles County (HSCC), the county’s only no-kill animal shelter, is at risk of permanently closing its doors after 50 years of service unless immediate financial support is secured.

HSCC officials say the nonprofit organization is funded solely through private donations and does not receive financial support from Charles County, the State of Maryland, or the national Humane Society. With resources now depleted, shelter leaders warn they are struggling to remain operational.

April Hodges, Director of the Humane Society of Charles County, issued an urgent appeal to the community this week, asking residents and local businesses to step in during what she described as a critical time for the organization.

“We are in real danger of closing our doors for good,” Hodges said. “Every animal that comes through our doors is waiting — not just for shelter, but for hope, compassion, and a second chance at life.”

Hodges, a disabled veteran and retired public servant, said she turned her focus to animal advocacy after years of service to the country and community. She noted that HSCC has provided care, shelter, and second chances to thousands of animals over the past five decades.

The shelter continues to house and care for animals in need but says financial instability now threatens its ability to continue operations.

Community members who wish to support the Humane Society of Charles County can make a secure online donation or mail contributions to:

Humane Society of Charles County, 71 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

Shelter officials say immediate donations are critical to stabilizing operations and ensuring the organization can continue providing care and safe housing for animals in Charles County.

To donate, click here.