Two Transported to Trauma Centers After Two Vehicle Crash in Leonardtown

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at 11:18 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment and rollover.

Multiple 911 callers reported a Jeep rolled multiple times with one victim laying on the ground.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle collision with one Jeep on its side and a second SUV in the roadway.

First Responders found no entrapment, and three patients for evaluation with one patient suffering serious injuries.

A helicopter was requested, however, all were down due to weather.

One adult male was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

A second patient was transported by ambulance to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A third patient was evaluated and later signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision.

All photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

