UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in Charles County

3/3/3026: The State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate.

The 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck was a complete loss and valued at $3,000.00

The fire was discovered by a passerby with the area of origin being deemed the engine compartment.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 410-414-3613

No injuries were reported. The investigation and cause of the fire remains under investigation.



On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 5:20 a.m., police and firefighters responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Crain Highway in Faulkner, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Dispatchers reported the 911 caller advised a vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with the vehicle having exploded.

While still on the phone with the caller, the caller reported they parked their vehicle next to the one on fire and was now worried it would catch on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle fully engulfed in flames with another vehicle next to it, with both vehicles being unoccupied.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over an hour.

No injuries were reported. Police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate.