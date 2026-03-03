Charles County Sheriff’s Office Launches New Youth Outreach Unified Program – Project Y.O.U.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is launching Project Y.O.U. – Youth Outreach Unified – a new pilot program starting this April as part of the Sheriff’s Youth Engagement Unit.

Project Y.O.U. will bring together police officers and CCSO employees to work with local youth after school, twice a week, focusing on life skills, academic support, leadership, fitness, and hands-on activities that help teens build confidence and make smart choices.

The program was made possible through the hard work and dedication of the officers assigned to the Youth Engagement Unit.

They studied a similar program in Kansas City, Kansas, to learn best practices, designed an outreach vehicle for community events, and created informational videos and graphics to introduce Project Y.O.U. to local families. Their research, creativity, and enthusiasm have been key to bringing this pilot program to life.

“We are invested in our youth and in this community,” said Sheriff Troy D. Berry. “Project Y.O.U. gives our youth an opportunity to grow, learn, and lead. Thanks to the officers who researched, planned, and created this program, and with the support of Charles County Parks and Recreation, we’re ready to launch the pilot and look forward to expanding it in the future.”

This pilot session will be limited to 30 participants based on eligibility and on a first-come, first-served basis. After evaluating the first session, the goal is to expand the program to serve more youth in the community.

Project Y.O.U. is one of several youth initiatives offered by the Sheriff’s Office, alongside after-school mentoring, the Youth Advisory Council, the School Resource Officer program, Teen Court, and summer camps.

Important Facts: Program Begins: April 7, 2026, and ends May 27, 2026 Location: Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road, Waldorf, MD, Days: Tuesdays & Wednesdays – Time: 4 pm – 7 pm with a meal provided for each youth participant.

Eligibility – Must be a Charles County resident. Ages 12–17

Registration Information – Registration closes: March 23 at 3 pm – Parents/guardians will be notified of acceptance status by March 26 at 3 pm. MANDATORY parent/ child attendance on APRIL 7 for program orientation

To complete the Project Y.O.U. registration, please visit the Charles County Sheriff’s Office website at https://www.ccso.us/project-y-o-u/. For questions, please email [email protected].