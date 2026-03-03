School-Based Health Centers Now Offering Rapid Respiratory Testing

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is now offering rapid respiratory testing at its School-Based Health Centers (SBHCs), giving families faster answers during cold and flu season.

The SBHCs have added a new testing platform that can detect more than 14 common respiratory viruses and bacteria, with results available in about 15 minutes. Testing is available at both SBHC locations – at Margaret Brent Middle School and Spring Ridge Middle School.

“Rapid results mean families don’t have to wait days to know what’s going on,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We can treat the illness faster, stop it from spreading, and give families peace of mind.”

SBHCs coordinate with each patient’s regular primary care doctor to ensure care is continuous, helping families avoid missed work or school while keeping all health care providers informed. By expanding rapid testing and care coordination, SMCHD can reduce wait times, respond quickly to outbreaks, and make it easier for families to get the right care when they need it.

Appointments at the SBHCs are open to all St. Mary’s County residents – not just students at the host schools. In addition to same-day sick visits, the SBHCs provide preventive care such as annual checkups and sports physicals, as well as ongoing care for chronic conditions like asthma and diabetes.