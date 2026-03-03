March Madness First Friday Comes to Leonardtown – March 6th Through 8th, 2026

The Leonardtown Business Association invites the community to kick off March in championship style at March Madness First Friday, happening Friday, March 6, 2026 and extending throughout the entire weekend in Leonardtown.

Leonardtown businesses are joining the excitement with a variety of specials, promotions, and fun happenings inspired by the energy of March Madness. Shoppers and visitors can explore town while enjoying exclusive discounts, themed treats and in-store experiences offered by participating businesses.

March Madness First Friday is the perfect opportunity to support small businesses and experience all that Leonardtown has to offer.

Many businesses will extend their specials beyond Friday evening, giving visitors all weekend to take advantage of deals and discover something new around every corner.

The Leonardtown Business Association encourages residents and visitors alike to spend the weekend shopping, dining, and celebrating in historic Leonardtown.

For updates and a full list of participating businesses and specials, follow Leonardtown – A Most Exceptional Place on social media or go to VisitLeonardtownMD.com.