UPDATE: Suspected Medical Emergency Leads to Head-on Collision on TJ Bridge Involving Ambulance

UPDATE 3/4/2026: Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the crash investigation, however, it is currently believed to be accidental, and caused by a suspected medical emergency.

The operator of the pickup truck was transported to an area hospital in Calvert County with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The operator and one EMT provider of the ambulance were transported to an area hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bridge is open with no restrictions or delays.

UPDATE @ 1:05 p.m.: Police are investigating the crash, however, the pickup truck has been placed at fault.

The 2025 Horton Freightliner ambulance is brand new and has only been placed into service for Solomons Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad for less than 12 months.

Traffic is flowing, very slowly, use caution and expect extended delays.

3/4/2026: On Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 12:27 p.m., Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad Ambulance 39 advised they were involved in a crash on the bridge.

At the same time of the ambulance responding to St. Mary’s County, 911 Centers were also receiving an active 911 call reporting a black Ford pickup truck was driving all over the roadway, crossing the center line and was possibly impaired.

While on the phone with the 911 caller, they advised the truck struck an ambulance head-on.

First Responders from Calvert County are responding to the scene with reported entrapment

The Thomas Johnson Bridge is CLOSED – Avoid the area and expect extended delays

One EMS provider is reporting injuries, with the operator of the truck trapped. Operator of the ambulance has non-life-threatening injuries as well.

