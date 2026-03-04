Noise Advisory – NAS Patuxent River Sets Nighttime Noise Advisory for March 4, 2026

Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that a nighttime noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place March 4, 2026 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Pilots at NAS PAX will be conducting Field Carrier Landing Practices (FCLPs) with a tiltrotor aircraft. FCLPs are simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier.

The practices consist of series of touch-and-go maneuvers, called “bounces.” Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.

To view all current NAS PAX noise advisories please click the following link: https://www.cnic.navy.mil/PaxRiverNoise.