Two North Beach Residents Arrested After Mailing Methamphetamine to Calvert County

Tyson Wayne Black, 37, and Julia Lynn Bennett, 31, both of North Beach, were arrested on March 3, 2026, and charged in connection with an alleged drug distribution investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, according to court documents.

Black is charged with CDS: Import Into State, conspiracy to import into the state, possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a narcotic.

Bennett is charged with possession with intent to distribute a narcotic, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a narcotic, CDS: Import Into State, conspiracy to import into the state, and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County, investigators with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, along with the Special Operations Team, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Maryland State Police, executed a search warrant on March 3, 2026, at 11th Street, in North Beach as part of a narcotics investigation.

Court documents state that during the winter of 2026, a confidential informant told investigators that they could purchase methamphetamine from Tyson Wayne Black and his girlfriend Julia Lynn Bennett. Investigators also received information indicating methamphetamine was being shipped to the North Beach area through the mail.

According to the statement of probable cause, members of the United States Postal Inspection Service identified a package originating in Arizona that investigators believed was consistent with the shipment of narcotics and addressed to “Julie Bennett” at the North Beach residence.

Investigators intercepted the package and obtained a federal search warrant, which revealed approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine inside.

Authorities then repackaged the parcel to contain 30 grams of methamphetamine along with a representative sample and conducted a controlled delivery to the residence. The package was placed on the front porch and was then taken inside by an individual later identified as Janice Bennett, according to court documents.

Investigators maintained surveillance on the residence and later obtained a search warrant for the property. When deputies executed the warrant, Black and Bennett were located outside the home in a black Hyundai Kona and were taken into custody without incident.

A search of Bennett’s person allegedly revealed approximately two grams of suspected crack cocaine and four dextroamphetamine pills, for which investigators reported she could not provide a prescription.

According to court documents, both suspects agreed to speak with investigators after being advised of their rights.

During the interview, Tyson Wayne Black allegedly stated that he and Bennett knowingly purchased the methamphetamine from Arizona with the intent to have it shipped across state lines to their residence in North Beach. Black further stated that both he and Bennett intended to distribute the methamphetamine in Calvert County.

Court records state that Julia Lynn Bennett made a similar statement, telling investigators that she and Black knowingly purchased the methamphetamine from Arizona and intended to have it shipped to their North Beach residence, where they planned to distribute it in Calvert County.

Black was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with four drug-related offenses connected to the investigation. Bennett was also transported to the detention center and charged with six drug-related offenses.

Black later appeared for a bail review hearing on March 4, 2026, where the court ordered that he remain held without bond pending further proceedings. Bennett also appeared for a bail review hearing on March 4, 2026, and was released on her own recognizance.

Black has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 30, 2026, and Bennett’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 3, 2026, both in the District Court for Calvert County.

